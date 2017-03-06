P3.8-M shabu seized from syndicate’s courier

BACOLOD CITY: Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have arrested in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental a suspected courier believed to be working for a syndicate operating inside the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) with P3.8 million worth of shabu. PDEA Negros Oriental team leader Novemar Hernandez said suspect Genaro Amorin, 22, a construction worker, was arrested in an entrapment at Barangay Taclobo. Anti-drugs agents seized one kilo of shabu from him. Hernandez said Amorin and his group had been under surveillance as they were considered one of the main drug players in Negros Oriental. Amorin is said to be one of the hired couriers of the syndicate, a member of which is detained at the NBP and transactions were allegedly done through text messages and phone calls. He admitted he was paid P500 to deliver the package to a person whom he did not identify. The suspect also said the person who hired him also tapped minors to deliver packages to him.