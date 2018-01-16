P30.45B collected from GOCCs – DoF

Dividends collected from government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) rose by nearly 10 percent last year, the Finance department reported on Monday.

In a statement, the department said state-owned firms remitted P30.45 billion in 2017, 9.8 percent higher than the previous year’s P27.73 billion.

The tally would have been a higher P36.45 billion had Land Bank of the Philippines not been exempted from remitting dividends to allow it to recapitalize, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said.

Finance Undersecretary Antonette Tionko said 53 GOCCs had forwarded the funds, including the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) that had not done so in the previous four years.

The CAAP, which remitted a total of P5.39 billion, was able to collect nearly P6 billion from Philippine Airlines in October last year after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Transportation not to extend a deadline for the flag carrier to pay long-overdue navigational fees and other charges.

• The biggest dividend contributors aside from the CAAP were

• Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) with P7.46 billion;

• Development Bank of the Philippines, P2.51 billion;

• Manila International Airport Authority, P2.22 billion;

• Philippine Ports Authority, P1.95 billion;

• Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, P1.84 billion;

• National Power Corp. (Napocor), P1.39 billion; and

• Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., P1.18 billion.

Those that remitted less than P1 billion but more that P200 million were:

• the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), P923.60 million;

• Philippine Economic Zone Authority with P622.91 million;

• PNOC Exploration Corp., P519.42 million;

• Clark Development Corp., P500 million;

• National Development Co., P428.19 million;

• Philippine Reclamation Authority, P323.76 million;

• Local Water Utilities Administration, P319.08 million;

• Cebu Port Authority, P294.69 million;

• Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, P240.59 million;

• Metropolitan Waterworks & Sewerage System, P232.63 million; and

• The Philippine Leisure and Retirement Authority, P210.44 million.

Remitting less than P200 million but more than P100 million last year were the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority, National Housing Authority, National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., Philippine National Oil Co., Bases Conversion Development Authority, Home Guaranty Corp. and the Sugar Regulatory Administration.

Listed as remitting less than P100 million but more than P50 million were the PHIVIDEC Industrial Authority, Food Terminal, Inc., Social Housing Finance Corp., Clark International Airport Corp., National Electrification Administration and the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority.

Contributing less than P50 million but more than P10 million were LBP Leasing Corp., Laguna Lake Development Authority, Philippine International Trading Corp., LBP Insurance Brokerage, Inc., National Livelihood Development Corp., Apo Production Unit, Inc., LBP Resources and Development Corp., Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, Philippine Crop Insurance Corp., Philippine Postal Corp. and Masaganang Sakahan, Inc.

DBP Leasing Corp., DBP Data Center, Inc., GY Real Estate, Inc., Small Business Guarantee Finance Corp., Partido Development Administration, Batangas Land Co., Inc., Philippine Mining Development Corp. and Kamayan Realty Corp. all remitted less than P10 million.

Bringing up the rear were Philippine Sugar Corp., which was only able to remit P800,000, and Pinagkaisa Realty Corp. that turned over P340,000.

One third of the 2017 remittances corresponded to the collection of dividends in arrears of GOCCs such as PDIC, CAAP, SBMA and Napocor, the Finance department said.