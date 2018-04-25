P30-B cancer fund pushed

The government should bridge the disparity in cancer treatment for rich and poor patients given the skyrocketing cost of cancer care and medication.

The suggestion was made on Tuesday by Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, who had filed Senate Bill (SB) 1570, or the National Integrated Cancer Control Act, which seeks to make cancer treatment and care more affordable for all Filipinos.

SB 1570 provides for a P30-billion cancer assistance fund to support the medical and treatment assistance program for cancer patients, especially those who belong to the most vulnerable sectors of society.

“Treating cancer isn’t cheap. The average cost for a year’s worth of treatment could run into hundreds of thousands to millions of pesos,” Angara said.

Because of the high cost, he noted, people with advanced cancer turn down recommended care while other cancer patients and their families use up all or most of their savings to pay for treatment.

It is high time the government come up with an integrated and comprehensive approach to bridge the divide between rich and poor cancer patients, Angara said.

“We need to develop a system in which all people with cancer have access to high-quality and affordable cancer treatments,” he added.

The senator said cancer is a complex and catastrophic disease that is an urgent public health concern as he pressed for patients’ increased access to drugs for cancer treatment and expanded coverage for preventive and diagnostic services.

He raised the need to institutionalize a systematic, well-organized, well-coordinated and well-funded, patient- and family-centered integrated cancer control programs at all levels of the existing health care delivery system.

Angara also noted that many of the medical advances that allow cancer patients to live longer come at a high cost, and chemotherapy is one of the most expensive parts of treatment.

Other cancer care expenses include doctor and clinic visits, radiation treatments, imaging tests like X-rays and MRIs, hospital stays, surgery and home care, he said.

SB 1570 also seeks to expand current benefits from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. or PhilHealth to include screening, detection, diagnosis, treatment assistance, palliative and supportive care, survivorship follow-up care and rehabilitation.

This expansion covers all types and stages of cancer of patients regardless of age.