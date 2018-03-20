P30-B fixed-rate bonds listed by San Miguel

DIVERSIFIED conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has officially listed P30-billion worth of fixed-rate bonds with 5-, 7-, and 10-year tenors.

This serves as the third tranche of the company’s P60-billion shelf registration program, the proceeds of which will be used either to repay existing obligations or invest in existing businesses.

The company issued last year the first and second tranches worth P20 billion and P10 billion, respectively. The third issuance, meanwhile, will bring the company’s total listing to P50 billion.

“We still have a balance in our shelf registration,” SMC Senior Vice President Sergio Edeza told reporters at the sidelines of the listing on the Philippine Dealing Exchange, on Monday.

“That’s still P10 billion,” he added.

SMC filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 31 to issue the bonds with a base size of P20 billion and an overallotment option of P10 billion.

“So we have to issue [the remaining amount]because, of course, we will have to pay for it regardless if we issue or not. So, we will issue it [sometime]but it’s the timing matter that we [are examining],” Edeza said.

He also said the company was “waiting a little bit” before listing the final tranche due to a series of bond offerings on the fixed-income market. “We’ll have the market absorb the issuance and then the other issuers if there are … and we’ll see,” he stressed.

SMC tapped BDO Capital and Investment Corp., BPI Capital Corp., China Bank Capital Corp., First Metro Investment Corp., ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch, SB Capital Investment Corp., and Standard Chartered Bank as its joint lead underwriters and bookrunners. The Bank of Commerce and United Coconut Planters Bank, on the other hand, serve as the selling agents for the transaction.

There are three types of the latest bonds, characterized as Series E, F, and G bonds. The Series E bonds due March 2023 are worth P13.1 billion, with an interest rate of 6.25 percent, while Series F bonds amount to P2.44 billion, yielding a 6.625-percent interest rate, and will mature by March 2025. Series G bonds issued, on the other hand, total to P4.4 billion, carrying a 7.125-percent interest, and will mature by March 2028.

These will be paid quarterly or every 19th day of March, June, September, and December of the year until the said securities expire.

Initial offer period of the SMC’s securities commenced last March 2 to 8.

SMC is the diversified conglomerate of tycoon Ramon Ang with business investments in food and beverage, brewery, liquor, power, fuel, and banking.