P30-B ‘patriotic’ bond float for Marawi rehabilitation eyed

THE Department of Finance (DoF) has directed the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) to study the possible issuance of P30 billion-worth of debt securities to help fund the planned massive rehabilitation and reconstruction effort for Marawi City.

In a statement on Thursday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the “Marawi” bonds would appeal to the “patriotic” sense of duty of citizens who would like to help rebuild the lives of their fellow Filipinos in the ravaged city.

“These are what you would call ‘patriotic’ bonds to help augment the funds that the government has set aside for Marawi’s rehabilitation,” he said. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO