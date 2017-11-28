P300,000 ‘date rape’ drugs seized, 11 suspects nabbed in Taguig buy-bust

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P340,000 worth of “date rape” drugs that were found in the possession of 11 suspects who have been arrested and presented to media.

“This is a stern warning to those who use these kind of drugs. There will be a time when we will smite you,” PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said in a press briefing on Monday night.

Seized during a buy-bust operation at a hotel in Taguig City were gamma-Butyrolactone or GBL, weighing 530.8 milliliters, worth P300,000; 20 tablets of ecstasy worth P40,000; two plastic sachets of shabu worth P500; and a bottle containing white capsules.

GBL is commonly referred to as a “club drug” or “date rape” drug usually used by young people in bars, rave parties, and clubs, and is often placed in alcoholic drinks. Euphoria, increased sex drive, and drowsiness are the reported effects of GBL abuse.

“They use a dropper and they put at least two drops or more inside the drinks. After that, the drugs will take effect. For syringes, they would inject the liquid ecstasy in the veins, so that the effect will be stronger,” PDEA Special Enforcement Service (PDEA-SES) Director Levi Ortiz said.

At about 10 a.m. on Sunday, PDEA-SES conducted an entrapment operation against Edmond Remegio, 33, and Malik Coronel, also 33, inside Seda Hotel, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City.

Also arrested for drug use were Manuel Valdes, 34; Jose Carlo Torres, 38, an engineer; Mario Aclan, 27, a make-up artist; Angelo Padasas, 28, an office staff; Jevel Ucero, 22, a student; Carlo Kasala, 25, a physician; Legui Brylle Gonzales, 28, an account manager; Bryan Dizon, 20, a software developer.

“Actually, they were caught in Room 609. They were already in their underwear. They were all about to have a sexual orgy. One of them even admitted to being HIV positive,” Aquino said.

Remegio and Coronel will be charged for violating Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Section 26 (Conspiracy to Sell), and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs).

The suspects who were caught using the drugs would be charged for violating Section 15 (Use of Dangerous Drugs).

The suspects are currently under the custody of PDEA-SES. RJ CARBONELL