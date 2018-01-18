P322-M projects damaged by ‘Agaton’

Infrastructure projects worth P322 million were damaged by Typhoon Agaton in the Western Visayas, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Aklan, Capiz and Negros Occidental were the provinces in the region that were affected by the typhoon, the DPWH said.

Agaton was the first typhoon to hit the country in 2018.

“The restoration/rehabilitation costs for these damages were estimated by the

concerned District Engineering Offices, and are subject for validation by the Central Office,” Oliver Zamora, chief of the Maintenance Division of the DPWH Regional Office VI, said in a statement on Thursday.

“The rehabilitation of these damaged infrastructure will be undertaken once the validation is done and budget is available,” Zamora added.

REICELENE N. IGNACIO