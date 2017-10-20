P330M needed to rebuild livelihoods

The Trade deparment is looking to spend P330 million for programs aimed at assisting Marawi City residents displaced by five months of conflict.

Speaking at the sidelines of the 43rd Business Conference in Manila, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the amount would be used for livelihood programs that will span the provision of sewing machines to rice mills and small trucks for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“We highlighted these interventions to make sure that the IDPs will have a source of livelihood once they go back. This proposal will be included in [the]overall rehabilitation because there’s a comprehensive rehabilitation program that was presented already,” Lopez said.

About a third of the money will be given to a conduit bank for a loan program targeted at affected Marawi residents.

“A borrower can have a loan of up to P10,000. That’s P10,000 to 10,000 borrowers so all in all that’s P100 million. We will also make sure that they will have market access here so we will pay some of the spaces in malls and markets where they can showcase their their products,” Lopez said.

He said the Trade department had P45 million in funds that could be realigned immediately for this purpose.

The rehabilitation of Marawi’s public market, however, is not covered as this will require an additional P600 million.

“If we put in the public market rehabilitation which is important, we need [an]additional P 600 million. But if we do not include that, we only need P 330 million. What we want is to make sure that they will have livelihood, market access and financing,” Lopez said.

With the fighting in Marawi effectively concluded, the government has already started distributing livelihood starter kits containing sewing materials and sari-sari store supplies to IDPs in Marawi and nearby areas.