P35B in renewable energy projects OKd

Renewable energy (RE) projects worth a total of P35.4 billion — expected to help address the power demands of the government’s “Build Build Build” program — have been approved by the Board of Investments (BoI), the Trade department said on Friday.

VS Gripal Power Corp.’s P777-million biomass power plant in Nueva Ecija and Currimao Solar Energy Corp.’s P4.74-billion Talisay project in Camarines Norte, P14.6-billion Talim project in Rizal and P15.3-billion Calatagan project in Batangas – all involving wind power – qualified for incentives under the Renewable Energy Act, which is covered under the special laws list of the 2017 Investments Priorities Plan.

“Since the ongoing infrastructure program involves construction and modernization of airports, building of more roads, railroads and transport networks all over the country, demand for power continues to go up. In the long run, additional power is also needed to usher the growth of other industries as they undergo their own expansion and modernization,” Trade Undersecretary and BoI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said.

The VS Gripal project involves the development, construction and operation of a 6-megawatt (MW) power plant in San Jose City that will use rice husk a feedstock.

Commercial operation is scheduled to start in December 2019 and the generated electricity is expected to be traded on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

Currimao’s 50.4-MW Talisay project, meanwhile, is being developed in a 162 hectare-area in the municipalities of Labo, Vinzons and Talisay. The facility will have 14 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 3.6 MW.

The Talim and Calatagan projects, which will have a capacity of 151.2 MW each, are also being developed in 162-hectare areas. The Talim facility will be located between the towns of Binangonan and Cardona while the Calatagan project will be straddle parts of the towns of Calatagan and Nasugbu.

Both sites will each have 42 wind turbines, each capable of generating 3.6 MW.

The Talim project is expected to be operational by September 2017 and the Talisay and Calatagan facilities will follow in September 2020.

The BoI said Currimao was currently working on inking power purchase agreements with distribution utilities.

Citing Energy department data, the BoI said renewable energy plants (geothermal, hydro, wind, biomass and solar) accounted for 7,038 MW of installed capacity in the country as of June this year, about a third of the national capacity of 21,621 MW.

Wind projects to date comprise a total capacity of 427 MW while biomass accounts for 224 MW, it added.

Energy department projections show that the country will need an additional 43,765 MW of power by 2040 in line with the economy’s current growth trajectory, the BoI said.