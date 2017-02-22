P39M fund assistance for ‘Nina’ victims released

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)- Calabarzon office released an initial P39 million fund for the recovery and rehabilitation of the six towns in this province severely affected by Typhoon “Nina.” DSWD-Calabarzon Regional Director Leticia Diokno informed Gov. David Suarez the fund has already been downloaded based on the reports submitted by the mayors of the affected towns in the Bondoc Peninsula district who were recommended to the Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau (DRAMB).Diokno relayed this information in response to a meeting recently called by House Minority Floor Leader and Bondoc Peninsula Rep. Danilo Suarez and attended by mayors of the affected towns and various government agencies. The governor said the approved rehabilitation plan formulated for the implementation of Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) and Cash For Work (CFW) program for families with totally damaged houses is being coordinated with local social welfare offices.He ordered Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer (PSWDO) Sonia Leyson to follow the approved allocation based on number of beneficiaries for ESA and CFW: Buenavista, P352,800; Catanauan, P1,701.280; Mulanay, P4,743,200; San Narciso, P10,254,720; San Francisco, P11,124,960, and San Andres, P11,375,840.Based on the guidelines, the beneficiaries of ESA and CFW will be the same beneficiaries for the CFW for 10-day work which the local DSWD will monitor.