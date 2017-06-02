P3B shabu shipment zipped through customs

THE 600 kilos of shabu seized by authorities in Valenzuela last week passed through the Bureau of Customs but it was not detected because the shipment entered the country via the so-called “super green lane,” which means that it was not inspected.

Super green lane tags are given to shipments of multi-national corporations.

Sources on Thursday told The Manila Times that the 605 kilos of shabu valued at P6.4 billion arrived in two shipments. Customs records show that the shipment was declared as cutting board, footwear, kitchenware and mould.

The illegal drugs were hidden in five one-inch thick metal cylinders wrapped in thick rubber. Each metal tube contains more than 100 kilos of shabu.

The source said that the first two shipments that escaped detection consisted of three metal cylinders and were consigned to EMT Trading, the same consignee of the recently seized drugs.

Under the BoC’s selectivity process, shipments are tagged green if these do not require inspection, yellow if there are some documentary questions and red if high-risk.

Sources said that EMT Trading’s importation is not qualified for the green line because it has a dubious record as an importer and its shipment came from China, which is considered high-risk.

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service Director Neil Estrella said an internal investigation is ongoing to pinpoint the officials who may have conspired with EMT Trading.

“We want to go deeper into this,” Estrella said.

He said the accreditation of EMT Trading and the customs broker involved in the shipment have been suspended.

Eirene Mae Agustino Tatad was identified as the sole proprietor of EMT Trading with business address at Rm. 807 Dasma Corporate Bldg., 321 Dasmariñas Street, Barangay 291, Binondo.