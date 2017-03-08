P3M shabu seized in Antipolo, 4 busted

Three million pesos worth of shabu was confiscated from four suspected drug traders by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Antipolo City, Rizal recently. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the suspects as Norlyne Agir, 30; John Montalban, alias John Paulo Boado, 43; Kris del Agir, 43; and Eliza Buenaventura, 32, all of La Montana Estate, Santa Cruz in Antipolo City. PDEA Regional Office 4-A Director Archie Grande said they recovered from the suspects 10 various sizes of sachet containing shabu weighing about 500 grams estimated at P3 million and assorted drug paraphernalia. The seized illegal drug was brought to the PDEA laboratory service for forensic examination.