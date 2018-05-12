P4.6B in PhilHealth collections missing

While the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) is in hot water for alleged irregularities in its top official’s expenses, it is also being questioned for an allegedly “unreconciled” P4.6-billion insurance collection from its members.

In a formal sector collection-contribution report obtained by The Manila Times, an amount of P4,645,353,883 was noted under the “contribution transactions in the PhilHealth Member Accounts Information System (PMAIS) that [is]not in the treasury database.”

The report, dated June 22, 2017, was prepared by the agency’s committee on reconciliation composed of the Member Management Group, the Health Insurance Collection Data Assessment Management Committee and the Internal Legal Group.

“These are unposted, unreconciled records in the collection… I would not call them unaccounted. Dahil kung wala pa, sisingilin natin ang mga collectors from the regions [because if the contributions are not here yet, we will ask the collectors from the regions about it],” PhilHealth’s chief finance executive Gregorio Rulloda told The Manila Times.

When asked what could have led to the unreconciled contributions, Rulloda clarified that these may have resulted from “over-the-counter or offline transactions that were not recorded in the database.”

The amount, originally audited in 2015, involves five regional offices. These regional offices are those in the National Capital Region (Metro Manila)-Central with unreconciled contributions of P1,884,398,890; Region VII with P1,022,383,477; Region IV-A with P962,286,920; Region III-A with P418,304,005; and Region X with P357,980,591, the report stated.

From these areas, a total of 627,814 receipts validated and counted by banks and agents make up the unrecorded P4.6 billion.

The Times has been reaching out to PhilHealth for additional documents supporting the report but still has not received data from PhilHealth as of this writing.

Who is accountable?

According to Israel Pargas, PhilHealth acting spokesman and senior vice president for health finance policy sector, no one shall initially take the blame on the issue until the matter is fully investigated.

“We cannot exactly pinpoint yet because we need to investigate. Even now, we are still looking at the matter further to find out how this started and how this really happened,” Pargas also told The Times.

“Be it known that we will continue to correct it. The people who may have committed any wrongdoing will definitely face a corresponding course of action,” he said.

Celestina de la Serna, the agency’s president, did not directly comment on the matter but reiterated that those under the Finance department are initially liable on the issue.

“To me, of course, it would be those under Finance, as far as I can understand. Where and how deep the matter is under [the department], it still has to be investigated,” de la Serna said.

She also reiterated that PhilHealth is trying to improve its collection efficiency with better technology.

“Through [online transactions indicated in our ‘dashboard’], the collection efficiency from the regions will now determine how much needs to be paid by PhilHealth. So we can see what happens in each region and correct the benefit payout for our members,” de la Serna said.

Other anomalies

The agency’s top official was recently questioned by the Commission on Audit (CoA) for her travel expenses and allowances during her term amid the agency’s P8.9-billion loss.

Apart from local travel expenses to and from her hometown in Bohol, the Audit Observation Memorandum of the CoA noted that she received allowances worth P143,881 despite notice of disallowances and even payments for video conference meetings worth P152,000.

All in all, these allowances in question amount to P923,174, according to the commission.

“We wish to assure our members, stakeholders and partners that the said disbursements and expenses are lawful and above-board, and not tainted with irregularity,” de la Serna said.

She even commended the CoA for “being keen” on monitoring financial accounts and other discrepancies in government agencies.

“Actually, I would like to thank the CoA for checking even such meager amount because it is really their job to look for it. Kahit singko basta napariwara ay dapat panagutan [even if it’s P5, if it is mishandled, it should be accounted for],” de la Serna said.

The agency was also questioned by the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines for its ballooning debts to private hospitals, which recently threatened to impose a hospital holiday over shortage of funds.

“Unfortunately, we do not have data that records total debts from hospitals. We wish to have a copy of the data from the hospitals per region so that we can reconcile,” said Roberto Salvador Jr., board member of the agency’s formal economy sector.

“We have enough money to pay them. As of December 31, 2017, from our investment portfolio, we have a budget of P123 billion. We just have to process these claims,” Rulloda said.

De la Serna had expressed her wish to be heard by President Rodrigo Duterte after he said that he would look deeper into the controversy.