P4.7M shabu seized on Good Friday BUY-bust

A security guard in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City was arrested with P4.7 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust on Good Friday. Chief Insp. Henrix Bancoleta, chief of Cebu City police station 10, said Mario Delfin de Jesus, 34, of Barangay San Nicolas was arrested after he sold P15,000 worth of shabu to a poseur buyer during an operation near his house in Bontores Street at about 10:30 a.m. Also seized from de Jesus were four other large packs of shabu weighing about 400 grams and P8,000 cash. Bancoleta said the seized illegal drugs were estimated at P4.7 million. The suspect, who is reportedly selling shabu for about one year, did not resist arrest.

Meanwhile, police also arrested Orpheus Pangilinan, 26, a student of the University of the Visayas in an earlier operation at his house in Sitio Romblon, Barangay Inayawan, also in Cebu City. Supt. Christopher Navida, chief of Cebu City Police Office Intelligence Branch, said Pangilinan sold about 240 grams of shabu estimated worth nearly P3 million to a poseur buyer. Investigators said Pangilinan told the poseur buyer that his suppliers will go to the house of his girlfriend to deliver the shabu. Pangilinan, a first year student taking up Bachelor of Science in Customs, is a newly identified drug suspect.