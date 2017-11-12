P4-B CDO coastal highway opened

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The P4-billion 12.8-kilometer coastal highway, bypass road here was officially opened to the commuters and pedestrians on Friday afternoon.

Nonito Oclarit, deputy head of Roads and Traffic Administration here, said the newly opened coastal highway would serve as a bypass road from the coastal village of Gusa to Igpit in Opol, Misamis Oriental.

Oclarit said the coastal highway would certainly decongest the traffic in the city’s major thoroughfare along Claro M. Recto Avenue here.

“Traffic congestion is one of the problems here during peak hours of the day and the opening of the bypass road was a relief,” Oclarit said.

The P4 billion coastal highway was one of the flagship projects of former Rep. Rufus Rodriguez three years ago and pursued by his brother now Rep. Maximo Rodriguez Jr.