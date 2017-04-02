P40-M water system eyed for ‘dry’ town

ARINGAY, La Union: A 40 million-peso modern water system that aims to supply potable water to at least 5,000 households will be installed soon by the Metro Agoo Waterworks Inc. (MAWI) in the southern part of this town.

Aringay Mayor Eric Sibuma said the project would spur economic activity, which, he added, has been the long-time wish of residents here.

Sibuma and MAWI President Roderick Ongcarranceja signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the construction of the water distribution facility on Friday last week.

The MOA signing was witnessed by Gov. Francisco Emmanuel Ortega 3rd; Second District Rep. Sandra Eriguel and her husband, former Rep. Franny Eriguel; MAWI Chairman Jolly Ting; and legal consultant Rolando Rivera.

“We hope to finish construction of the water system within three months. We will use new pipelines. This is entirely a new system. The water supply is very abundant and there is more than enough even during summer,” Ting said.

He added that Aringay is one of the “waterless towns” in the Second District of La Union adjacent to Agoo.

Ting said MAWI will provide water to Aringay residents and businesses by connecting a new pipeline to existing water lines from Agoo, which has abundant water supply.

“Water is one of the basic elements to spur economic growth and attract the inflow of investments. With this development, it is expected to boost the development of Aringay,” he added

MAWI, a subsidiary of the Calapan Waterworks Corp., launched its operation around five years ago by delivering to Agoo an abundant supply of potable water coming from its infiltration well installed along the riverbanks of Barangay Garcia Tubao, La Union.

Twenty-five years after the devastation wrought by the 1990 killer earth quake that destroyed the water supply in Agoo, potable water started flowing into the town on December 2015 after MAWI completed construction of a P400-million water facility.

The July 1990 quake destroyed the water table or aquifer of Agoo and Aringay and the underground supply became salty because these towns are covered by the Lingayen Gulf.

WILLIAM GARCIA