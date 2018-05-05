P400K bounty up for killersof DumaguetE radioman

BACOLOD CITY: A P400,000 cash reward has been offered for the arrest of the suspects behind the fatal shooting of Dumaguete City-based radio anchorman Edmund Sestoso. Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go said the P200,000 came from the national government while Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo will gave P100,000 each. Aside from pledging to provide burial assistance, Go on Thursday gave Sestoso’s family P20,000 and two mobile phones to his two children – Eden, 13, and Bernadette, 11. “We will help them through educational assistance,” Go said referring to the children. A facial composite sketch of the gunman from the National Bureau of Investigation was presented to Go who showed it to the family. Go said he has ordered Senior Supt. Edwin Portento, acting Police provincial director, to provide security to the victim’s wife Lourdes and the Sestoso family after Lourdes expressed fear that her husband’s killers would go after their family. It was the first time that a senior Cabinet official visited the wake of a slain media man.