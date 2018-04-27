P4B available to mechanize agri sector

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has included the acquisition of agriculture equipment under the Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (ACEF) loaning program.

“The Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund loaning program, which was marked by corruption in the previous years, is now being offered to the stakeholders of agriculture and fisheries again for a maximum of P1 million for individual borrowers and P5 million for associations and cooperatives,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said in a statement.

The new ACEF loaning program, he said, was launched following a thorough review and its modification by the Senate Committee on Agriculture under Sen. Cynthia Villar, imposing only a 2-percent interest per annum.

Under the new ACEF loaning program, farmers will deal directly with the Land Bank of the Philippines, according to Piñol. Under the guidelines, ACEF loans could only be used for projects in farming and fisheries, including the acquisition of farm postharvest and processing facilities.

“This means that fishermen’s groups who have been asking for the establishment of small ice-making equipment in their communities could now avail of this loan to put up the facility, including cold storage,” Piñol said.

He added farmers could also avail of the loan to buy farm tractors, rice-corn combine harvesters, and other equipment to improve their operations.

Piñol said the DA will organize teams in every province that will assist loan applicants, especially poor farmers, groups, and cooperatives, in preparing documents to be submitted to the Land Bank.

The ACEF, established in 1996 after the Philippines joined the World Trade Organization, was created as a safety net for farmers and fishermen affected by trade liberalization.

From the start of its actual implementation up to the present, the loan program has been financing projects and activities that would help enhance the competitiveness of the country’s agriculture sector.

ACEF is currently managed by the Land Bank under the supervision of an Executive Committee headed by the DA with members from the agriculture committees of the Senate and Congress, the Bangko Sentral, Department of Finance, Department of Budget and Management, Land Bank, representatives from the farmers and fish folk, and other agencies.