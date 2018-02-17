P4M fake cigarettes seized in Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY: Authorities seized P4 million worth of fake cigarettes during a raid on Thursday morning with at least 18,790 packs from the house of Adam Mangoda in Barangay 35 and in an abandoned house at JR Torres Subdivision in the neighboring Barangay Singcang-Airport.

Another suspect, identified as Allan Alikhan of Barangay Singcang-Airport reportedly escaped.

Senior Insp. Kim Dominic Gamboa, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group -Bacolod head, said the operation was conducted on the complaint of the Bureau of Internal Revenue and representatives of Philip Morris Philippines Corp., saying that fake cigarettes are being sold in the city.

First raided was Mangoda’s house that was being used to store the fake cigarettes. Mangoda did not resist and led the authorities to the warehouse owned by Alikhan in where he allegedly gets his supply.

Another 32 boxes of fake cigarettes, plus a home-made shotgun were recovered from the warehouse.

Eduardo Pagulayan Jr., chief of the BIR in the province, said the seized items bore fake seals.