P5-B incentives given to ‘performing’ LGUs

Close to P5 billion in incentives have been given to 2,529 local government units (LGUs) for their good performance by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno on Tuesday said the granting of financial incentives to deserving LGUs to support their local development initiatives since 2010 was made through the department’s Performance Challenge Fund (PCF), which seeks to recognize good performance as reflected particularly in transparency, accountability, participation and service delivery.

“We are elated that as we move forward to 2017, we were able to grant more qualified LGUs the financial backing they need, through PCF, to further execute their projects toward the fulfillment of their mandate to their constituents,” Sueno added.

He said through the PCF, the 2,529 LGUs implemented 2,689 local development projects across the country.

Of these projects, 2,500 or 93 percent have been completed while the remaining projects are in different stages of implementation.

Sueno said the 2,689 PCF projects comprise different categories–863 supported the achievement of Millennium Development Goals, 1,388 pushed for the Local Economic Development, 123 projects facilitated compliance with Ecological Solid Waste Management, 313 for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and two enhanced transparency and accountability, all subsidized with a total of P4.930 billion as of December 29, 2016.

According to the DILG chief, the department never wavered in its commitment to reward LGUs with good performance through the PCF through the years.

In 2010, 30 LGUs received a total of P30 million PCF; 397 got P490 million in 2011; 560 were granted P987 million in 2012; and 734 received P990 million in 2013.

In 2014, 248 LGUs obtained a total of P470-million PCF, and 254 took home a total of P982 million in 2015.

In 2016, the PCF was able to confer P981.4 million to 306 LGUs for their respective projects.

Of the 306 LGUs, 43 were provinces that got P4 million each, 51 were cities that took home P3.4 million each and 212 were municipalities that received P3 million each.

According to Sueno, the continuance of the PCF would only encourage the LGUs to excel in local governance that is business-friendly, socially-protective, competitive, environment-protective, climate change adaptive and disaster-resilient.

The PCF is being managed by the Bureau of Local Government Development of the DILG under Director Anna Liza Bonagua. JING VILLAMENTE