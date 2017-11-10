P5-M marijuana uprooted in Cebu

Police uprooted 8,925 marijuana plants worth about P5-million in Barangay Togonon, Danao City in northern Cebu on Friday.

Senior Police Officer 1 Arnold Labini of Danao City Police Station said only 84 marijuana plants were kept as evidence to be submitted to the crime laboratory while the rest of the uprooted fully-grown weeds were burned in the area after the operation which ended at about 7 a.m.

The alleged cultivator, identified as Julito Batucan, remains at large. The plantation is located about 30 kilometers away from the main road.

Last Wednesday, authorities also uprooted 9,000 fully-grown marijuana plants in Barangay Sibacan, a nearby village, discovered by policemen who were conducting patrol operations in the area.