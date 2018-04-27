P5-M smuggled cigarettes seized from 3 Indonesians

COTABATO CITY: The Philippine National Police (PNP) in General Santos City confiscated more than P5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arrested three undocumented Indonesians suspected of having entered through the southern backdoor.

Chief Supt. Marcelo Morales, Police Regional Office 12 (PRO-12) director, on Thursday identified the three Indonesians as Sugonop Bentelu, 54; Rafles Pangutesang Salaka, 45; and Aris Bintilo, 26 who were arrested in a house owned by Toto Malik, resident of Purok Kulasi, Barangay Labangal, General Santos City.

He said Malik escaped during the raid.

Seized from the suspects were 130 boxes of Indonesian cigarettes with brand name Gudang Baru worth P40,000 each box for a total of P5.2 million.

Morales said the three Indonesian were arrested two weeks ago for the same offense but posted bail and resumed their illegal activities.

“We will file a motion preventing them to post a bail this time,” Morales said, adding that manhunt had been launched for Malik tagged as the suspects’ Filipino accomplice.

Supt. Aldrin Gonzales, police regional spokesman, said the raiding team searched the house of Malik at about 9 p.m. where the smuggled cigarettes are being kept before distribution to various outlets in General Santos City.

Morales confirmed that the contraband cigarettes were loaded in four motorized boats from Indonesia and brought inside the country through the so-called “southern backdoor.”

He said Malik hosted the three in his house, which is being used as warehouse for the smuggled cigarettes.

But neighbors became suspicious of their activities and about the presence of Indonesians who could not speak Filipino and so they alerted the police.

Morales said his office already coordinated with the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and Police Maritime

Command to intensify their coastline and deep sea patrols to prevent smuggling.

He also sought the help of Filipino fishermen in information gathering.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, General Santos City police director, said on April 9, police also arrested three persons, including two Indonesians–Roger Malik Tanjing, Naider Malik Tanjing–and their Filipino cohort Ellio Alamia.

Police seized more than P600,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes while being unloaded from a fishing boat at the shoreline of Barangay Calumpang.

Gonzales said smuggling of goods has been rampant in the coast of the region and was only reduced when the police and maritime police intensified their campaign against smuggling.

Aside from cigarettes, smuggling of goods like wrist watches, jewelry, detergent, apparels and bath soap, among others, had been reported in the past.

Some of the goods are being sold in bus terminals, outside shopping malls and local public markets.

Gonzales said the police are also trying to identify the network of foreign and local smugglers in order to arrest more participants in illegal activities on the coastline of Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat provinces.