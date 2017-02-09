P55-B shabu seized in Central Luzon

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga: About P55.8 billion worth of shabu was confiscated and 129, 217 drug pushers and users have surrendered in Central Luzon from July 2016 to January 2017. Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) Chairman Benjamin Reyes disclosed this during the Central Luzon Anti-Dangerous Drug Abuse Summit held here on Wednesday to formulate strategies to carry out the anti-drug campaign despite the suspension of “Oplan Tokhang.” The DDB reported the leading number of surrenderers in the region are Bulacan – 37, 266; Nueva Ecija – 27, 552; Pampanga – 22,479; Tarlac – 15,329; Zambales – 8,025; Bataan – 9,911; Aurora – 3,356; Angeles – 3,107 and Olongapo with 2,192. Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda, however, while disappointed expressed doubt over the total number of surrenderers as reported by Senior Supt. Joel Consulta. “I have to verify first the authenticity of the DDB report, the police with the Barangay Anti-Drugs Council to compare the tally of surrenderers in the province. It said 22,479 and 10,000 now, where are the surrenderers?,” she asked.