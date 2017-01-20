P6.2 billion road projects up in 74 provinces

A total of 201 road projects amounting to P6.258 billion are now in full program implementation in 74 provinces nationwide, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno said the projects are being carried out under the DILG-supervised Konkreto at Ayos na Lansangan ang Daan Tungo sa Pangkalahatang Kaunlaran (Kalsada) Program which provides funding for road upgrading, rehabilitation, and improvement, as well as training, mentoring and coaching on local road management to the provincial government.

Sueno said that of the 201 projects, 34 or 17 percent have been completed; 142 or 71 percent are ongoing implementation; 10 or five percent are on procurement stage and 15 or seven percent are on pre-procurement stage.

“The improved provincial road conditions for the completed Kalsada projects are now benefiting our fellowmen. They are now able to comfortably transport and trade among economic hubs in different municipalities and provinces,” he said.

Kalsada is a partnership between the DILG and the Department of Budget and Management for the Provincial government units in response to the needed infrastructure support, as well as reforms in local road management and public financial management.

Jing Villamente