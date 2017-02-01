P6.3M weeds Destroyed; 2 cultivators nabbed

OPERATIVES of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Army (PA) on Monday destroyed fully-grown marijuana plants estimated at P6.330 million and arrested two weed cultivators at Barangay Magtagobtob, Danao City in Cebu. The team swooped on two marijuana cultivation sites and destroy 21,100 stalks of fully-grown marijuana. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the arrested planters as Nelito Tapia Octores, alias Leng-Leng and Francisco Durano Hermita, alias Undo, both of Sitio Ibabaw, Barangay Magtagobtob, Danao City. Seized from them were two large pouches of dried marijuana leaves, about 118 grams worth P1,100; a caliber 357 revolver and five live ammunition.