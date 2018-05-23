P6.5-M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Cavite

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P6.5 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, from a suspected big-time pusher in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Ontil y Salvador, during a buy-bust operation at 3:45 a.m. in Area 1, Barangay (village) H-2, Dasmariñas City on Monday.

Joint elements of PDEA Region 4-A (PDEA Calabarzon) under the supervision of Director 3 Adrian Alvariño, in coordination with the Dasmariñas City Police Station and PNP Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, conducted an entrapment operation after the suspect received the buy-bust money in exchange for one black eco-bag containing about one kilogram of shabu.

Ontil will be charged for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) in Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. He is presently detained at the jail facility here. ROSELLE AQUINO