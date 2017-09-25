P60-B brewery complex starts in Misamis Oriental

TAGOLO-AN, Misamis Oriental: Construction of P60-billion brewery complex in the sprawling industrial economic zone here has started, according to Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano on Monday.

Emano said the brewery complex of San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is located in the village of Santa Ana and is part of the 3,000-hectare industrial economic zone in Misamis Oriental.

He added that the brewery complex would process Purefoods products, feeds and beer.

Emano said he had talked to Ramon Ang, SMC’s chief operating officer, who promised to hire only local workers and personnel for the complex in Misamis Oriental.

“I did not ask anything from Mr. Ang except an assurance that personnel and workers hired must all come from Misamis Oriental,” he added.

He said the SMC complex would be located in the more than 40-hectare site in Santa Ana where an abundant source of water is readily available.

The SMC brewery complex in Misamis Oriental would be the second in the province. Asia Brewery Inc. started to operate in El Salvador City in 1992.

The industrial zone in Misamis Oriental straddles the coastal towns of Tagolo-an, Villanueva and Jasaan where other major plants and ports are located.

Among the existing plants there are the Steag coal-fired power plant, the Filinvest coal-fired power plant, the P50-billion Coca-Cola bottling plant and the Mindanao International Container Terminal (MICT).

The MICT provides “full terminal operation for ships, container yards, bulk and hazardous cargo handling and cargo documentation processing.