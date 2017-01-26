P600,000 shabu seized in Davao

A suspected drug dealer died after shooting it out with joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and local police during a raid in a house doubling as drug den in Lower Salazar, Mati City, Davao Oriental recently. Six others, including a public school teacher and a 15-year-old boy, were also arrested in the operation. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the slain suspect as Jabay Macabuat, of Lower Salazar in Central Poblacion, City of Mati. Nabbed were Haszmin Campos Macarambon, 40, a teacher at Balindong National High School; Richard Biabe Masagnay, 40; Jamael Sajol Macabuat, 41; Jay Mansueto Ponte, 29; Abdul Jalil Sahol Macabuat, 22; and the minor. Macabuat, armed with a caliber 38 revolver, was shot by operatives after he opened fire at the lawmen. Seized during the raid were one plastic sachet containing 52 grams of shabu estimated at P600,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against the arrested suspects while the minor was turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office.