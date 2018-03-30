P600M eyed to improve carabaos

The Philippine Carabao Center (PCC), an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA), is proposing a budget of P600 million in 2019 to invest in advanced technologies that will upgrade the agency’s process of breeding carabaos, in a bid to boost the country’s dairy and livestock industry.

PCC Executive Director Arnel Del Barrio told The Manila Times the agency’s budget this year is P499 million, of which the bulk is for artificial insemination services.

Del Barrio, an expert in animal science, said the proposed budget will primarily be allotted in purchasing “easy-sight” machines used by animal breeders to determine the semen’s motility and fertility of swamp-thriving water buffaloes, locally known as “kalabaw.”

Each machine, he said, is worth P10 to P15 million that will be purchased immediately once the budget proposal is approved by the DA.

“The machine is important in screening our carabao’s semen. With our massive AI [artificial insemination]program, we are able to determine the integrity of the DNA. But our only current basis is the motility. If we have such machine that could immediately determine the genetic material of the semen, then we can already project the carabao’s fertility. Thus, lowering the breeding cost.” he explained.

PCC targets 100,000 successful carabao insemination every year, Del Barrio said. In 2017, the agency was able to achieve 70,000, which can be attributed to a large number of insemination failures as well as insufficient budget.

Sperm motility refers to the movement of sperm. If a carabao has poor sperm motility, it means that the sperm do not swim properly, which can lead to male infertility.

“If we could only increase the motility or fertility of our carabaos’ sperm cells around 5 to 10 percent, then there will be more Philippine dairy carabaos to be produced in a year,” Del Barrio said.

Data from 2017 Carabao Situation Report by Philippine Statistics Authority showed total carabao inventory in the country was at 2.88 million heads. The Bicol, Cagayan Valley, and Eastern Visayas are among the top three regions with the highest number of carabaos, contributing 26.65 percent to the country’s total carabao inventory.