P600M in fake beauty, skin care products seized in Customs raids in Manila

SOME P600 million worth of counterfeit beauty and skin care products and other merchandise have been seized by operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) in two separate operations in Tondo and Binondo, Manila.

Armed with mission order and a Letter of Authority signed by Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) agents inspected a warehouse at Bldg. 1336, Antonio Rivera St., Tondo, Manila and Dona Maria Lim Bldg. Ilang-Ilang St., Binondo, Manila for alleged violation of the Intellectual Property Law.

The raid stemmed from a tip from brand owners identifying the warehouses containing fake beauty and skin care products, and other merchandise.

During an inspection, representatives of some known brands confirmed to Lapena that products bearing their brands were fake.

Lapena identified the operator of the Tondo warehouse as a certain Kevin Lee, while the one in Binondo was allegedly owned by Anthony Lee and Brian Lee, adding that based on the tipster’s report the three were business partners.

No one among the Lees were present during the inspection. The BoC, through the building owner, asked the occupants to provide evidence of payment of customs duties and taxes within 15 days from the date of inspection.

“We are now coordinating with other brand owners to identify whether their products found in both warehouses are counterfeit,” Lapena said.

Lapena said the seized fake products would be destroyed after following proper procedure.

“Smugglers nowadays are bold to import these counterfeit items because majority of the Filipinos patronize fake products because of its cheaper price,” Lapena added.

He warned consumers though that counterfeit products were unfit for human consumption and may contain chemicals harmful to one’s health.

“Be a smart buyer. Before buying a product, check if it undergoes quality control. The safety of our family lies also in the quality of products we buy,” he further said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL