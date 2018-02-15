P600M loan available for sugar farmers

BACOLOD CITY: Sugar farmers in the Philippines can avail of loans from the Land Bank of the Philippines with about P600 million allocated under Sugar Industry Development Act (SIDA) of 2015. Lawyer Emilio Yulo 3rd, a member of the Sugar Regulatory Administration, said the socialized credit program has increased from P300 million. The SIDA Act co-authored by Senator Cynthia Villar was implemented two years ago but the socialized credit program of Land Bank has yet to be availed of by sugar farmers. During a recent visit to Negros, Villar said sugar farmers seem hesitant to secure loans from banks for lack of financial literacy and prefer the 5-6 lending scheme which is easier. Yulo said they will soon announce the mechanics of the socialized credit program, also tapping local government units in the information dissemination campaign. The SRA will work with Land Bank on how to ease the process for securing loans by sugar farmers, Yulo added. Entitled to avail of socialized credit program are sugar farmers with less than five hectares of land and below. Under the farm plan, he said, individual sugar farmers may avail of P40,000 loan per hectare.