P78-M expansion project gains perks

The Board of Investments (BoI) has approved a P78.3-million expansion project of 557 Feather Meal Corp. under the 2017 Investment Priorities Plan (IPP), the Trade department said.

The project qualified for incentives covering the production of seeds and support services and infrastructure such as facilities for drying, cold chain storage, blast freezing, slaughterhouses and dressing plants, the department said in a statement.

BOI said the project involves additional facilities for poultry dressing at 557 Feather Meal’s existing plant in Concepcion, Tarlac.

The expansion is expected to allow the firm to process an additional 12.48 million birds annually, 63 percent more than its existing registered capacity.

The facility exclusively serves the poultry dressing and further processing requirements of San Miguel Foods Inc. (SMFI). Live birds are received from SMFI’s poultry-growing farmers in Tarlac and nearby provinces.

“This expansion will address the chicken meat requirements of Central Luzon considering its growing demand,” Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said.

The company is the only accredited poultry dressing plant in Tarlac but Trade department that in there are 20 such facilities in all of Central Luzon.

Anna Leah E. Gonzales