P79-M cocaine recovered in Isabela coastal town

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: More than P79.13 million worth of cocaine were recovered off the coast of Isabela, according to police on Wednesday.

The Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Region 2 said that two fishermen in Barangay Dipudo in Divilacan found an unfamiliar blue container and immediately brought it to the town’s police station on Monday.

PDEA-Region 2 said that when the Regional Crime Laboratory Office in Region 2 tested the contents, they were found positive for cocaine, which weighed 18, 842.1 grams.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO2 director, said the container was possibly part of the P120 million-worth of cocaine also recovered in Barangay Calintaan in Matnog town in Sorsogon province on Monday.

He said the container found in Isabela matched with those found in Sorsogon, having the same double “R” markings and description.

Espino said the contraband may have been only carried by strong current, storm or tide to Isabela.

“This is the first case of cocaine recovered in Isabela and that the syndicates were only trying to transport the contraband through Philippine waters,” Espino said.

“I believe that the contraband is not intended by drug syndicates to bring them into the country because there are no existing laboratories nor chemicals to produce them and that these were only carried by strong current of the sea, thus the syndicates failed to recover them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. John Cornelius Jambora, Isabela provincial police officer-in-charge, said he alerted all police chiefs in the coastal towns in the province to monitor their respective areas of responsibility. LEANDER C. DOMINGO