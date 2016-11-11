P8M pirated CDs, DVDs confiscated in Surigao

AUTHORITIES have seized dozens of sacks of pirated CDs/DVDs from several stores reportedly owned by Muslim traders in the downtown area of Surigao City on Thursday. The Surigao City Police Station and the Optical Media Board (OMB) swooped down on the stores located in San Nicolas, Sarvida and Borromeo Streets in Surigao City and seized a total of 59 sacks of pirated discs worth P8.2 million. Supt. Noel Silvosa, city chief of police, said the seized items were brought to the police station for documentation and safekeeping and later to the OMB office in Butuan City for proper disposition.

Anthony Vargas