AT least P9.4 million worth of medicines and medical supplies, which expired or close to expiring, were found in several agencies under the Department of Health (DOH) in 2016, the Commission on Audit (COA) said.

“[e]xpired drugs and medicines of P5.480 million were found in three DOH agencies while other drugs and medicines and medical supplies of P3.952 million are near expiry in three other DOH agencies,” the COA report said.

The P5.48 million included various inventory for sale at the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center amounting to P225,000, it said.

“Several medicines at the DOH-Botika and Welfare Pharmacy were already expired but still displayed at the dispensing area/gondola which may mistakenly be dispensed if left unnoticed,” according to the audit report.

Also included were drugs, medicines, and medical supplies amounting to P728,000 at the DOH regional office in Davao City.

“Various drugs and medicines in the BHS [Barangay Health Station] of Bucana, St. John, SIR 2 and Times Beach, all in Davao City, were found expired. These medicines were received from DOH-CO by the RO less than one year before expiration: (1) Cloxacillin 125 mg/60 ml received May 2016 with expiry date of December 2016, and (2) Cotrimoxazole 800 mg with expiry date of November 2016. These were distributed to the above mentioned BHS in October 2016,” COA said.

The P5.48 million also included P4.527-million in expired medical supplies, which were found in the Southern Philippine Medical Center in Davao City.

“Expired sterility medical supplies were found on-stock as a result of the over-estimated quantity in the PPMP [Project Procurement Management Plan] submitted by end-users and no requisition/utilization made by the requisitioning end-user during the year,” COA said.

Also, COA found out that drugs, medicines and medical supplies amounting to P3.952 million were found to be near their expiration dates in three DOH offices in 2016. REINA TOLENTINO