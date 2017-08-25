P&A Grant Thornton signs new partnership with OBG

A forthcoming report by research and consultancy firm Oxford Business Group (OBG) will take a look at the drivers behind robust growth in the Philippines where expansion rates have been above 6 percent.

“The Report: The Philippines 2018” will also explore strong performers in the country’s economy, such as the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, which saw $22 billion in revenues in 2015. Policy initiatives set out by the current administration will also be featured.

The government’s drive to welcome a golden age of infrastructure will be another focus. OBG will map out the country’s tax reform package, which seeks to increase revenue from fuel and consumption, while decreasing inflows from income for certain segments of society.

P&A Grant Thornton has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OBG for its forthcoming publication. Under the MoU, the professional services firm, a longstanding partner of OBG, will collaborate once again on The Report: The Philippines 2018.

Marivic C. España, CEO and chairperson of P&A Grant Thornton, said reforms to the Philippine’s tax framework and their part in attracting new investment would be a key focus of the firm’s research with OBG.

“We expect that our partnership with Oxford Business Group in the coming months will concentrate on ensuring that investors eyeing the Philippines are given the latest updates on policy changes in sectors ripe for development,” she said.

OBG’s country director, Charlotte Van Camp, said she was delighted to have the firm’s representatives on board for the report, which marks the group’s ninth publication on the economy and tenth year of operations in the Philippines.