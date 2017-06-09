Paalam enters President’s Cup finals

Cagayan de Oro City pride Carlo Paalam marched into the finals of the men’s light flyweight division of the 2017 President’s Cup – Elite International Boxing Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Paalam, a bronze medalist in last year’s World Youth Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, bested veteran Tukbay Tukbay of Kyrgyzstan via a 2-1 decision.

The Filipino pug will be facing the winner between Kazakhstan bets Aykhin Bay and Zhu Supov in the tournament sanctioned by the Asian Boxing Confederation and International Boxing Association.

Reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and Incheon Asian Games bronze winner Meanwhile, Mario Fernandez continued to impress the crowd after scoring a first-round knockout win against a South Korean foe in the men’s bantamweight division.

Fernandez is now assured of a bronze medal for reaching the semifinals.

Singapore SEA Games champion Ian Clark Bautista, on the other hand, absorbed a close 1-2 decision loss from World Series of Boxing veteran Abrorjon Kodirov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals of the men’s flyweight division.

Bautista was the third casualty in the team joining men’s welterweight Joel Bacho and women’s flyweight Irish Magno in the sidelines.

Women’s World Championships silver medalist Nesthy Petecio guns for a spot in the finals when she fights in the semifinals of the women’s lightweight category.

Also in the team are Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines national team head coach and delegation head Patricio Gaspi, former Asian champion Romeo Brin (men’s coach) and Barcelona Olympics bronze medalist Roel Velasco (women’s coach).

EMIL C. NOGUERA