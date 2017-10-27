Pablo battles former NU teammates in PVL All-Star

Myla Pablo braces for a competitive but friendly duel with former National U teammates Risa Sato, Aiko Urdas and Jasmine Nabor as they head their respective squads in the first Premier Volleyball League All-Star Game on Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Pablo, who helped power NU to the crown in the defunct V-League in 2015, is the lone former NU player in the White squad slugging it out with Team Red in the exhibition match put up by the PVL to thank its fans and backers for a successful year-long staging of the country’s premier league.

The Pocari Sweat spearhead will be joined by Creamline ace playmaker Jia Morado, Isa Molde of UP, Nicole Tiamzon and Sue Roces of Perlas Banko, Air Force’s Joy Cases, Pocari’s Jeanette Panaga, Gyzelle Sy, Elaine Kasilag and Melissa Gohing, Bea de Leon of Ateneo and Creamline’s Pau Soriano.

Sato, Urdas and Nabor, on the other hand, will be backed up by BaliPure teammates Jerilli Malabanan and Alyssa Eroa along with UP’s Diana Carlos, Creamline’s Aurea Racraquin, Perlas Banko’s Kathy Bersola, Amy Ahomiro and Jem Ferrer.

The match is set at 6 p.m.

Also on tap is the men’s All-Star at 3:30 p.m. with former four-time UAAP MVP Marck Espejo and top setter Ish Polvorosa reuniting with former Ateneo teammates Rex Intal and Ysay Marasigan for the Blue team against the Yellow squad led by Edwin Tolentino, Fauzi Ismail, Ranran Abdilla, Kim Malabungan and Rodolfo Labrador.

The All-Star also includes an autograph signing and photo ops with the volley stars at 1:30 p.m. for ringside and lower box ticket holders.

Tickets are now on sale with patron tickets for the special end-of-season event pegged at P400. The premium lower box is at P300 while the lower box and bleachers seats are sold at P200 and P50, respectively, at the Filoil Center ticket booth.

The women’s match will be shown live on ABS-CBN S+A Channel 23, ABS-CBN S+A HD Channel 166 and via livestream on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream/pvll.

Replay of the women’s game will be on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. while the men’s game will be aired on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. with replay on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.