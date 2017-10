Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific cancelled Manila to Japan flights on Sunday because of bad weather brought by Typhoon Pablo (international code name: Lan).

Cancelled were flights 5J 828 Manila-Osaka; 5J 827 Osaka-Manila; 5J 5038 Manila-Nagoya; and 5J 5039 Nagoya-Manila.

These flights’ passengers and cargos, Cebu Pacific said, will be able to leave for their destinations on Monday.