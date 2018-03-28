PACC seeks charges against prosecutors

THE Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) has recommended the filing of administrative charges against prosecutors of the Department of Justice (DOJ) who dismissed the charges against alleged drug traders Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim, Peter Co and several others.

In a news conference in Manila on Tuesday, PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica said the motu proprio Investigation Team of the commission called on President Rodrigo Duterte to order the filing of raps against Assistant State Prosecutor Michael John Humarang, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rassendell Rex Gingoyon and Chief Prosecutor Jorge Catalan.

The three allegedly violated Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, pertaining to “manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence,” according to the 15-page initial report and recommendation of the investigation team.

The PACC recommended the preventive suspension of the respondents, pending further investigation of the case.

It also pushed for the lifestyle check of newly minted Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge Aristotle Reyes.

The PACC also called for the issuance of a show-cause order against the “incompetent” officers of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) who failed to include the testimony of Espinosa in the Senate, where he admitted that he was really a drug trader.

“The incompetence in preparation of complete and comprehensive complaint to stop illegal drugs brought a great deal to perpetuate miscarriage of justice,” Belgica said.

On December 20, the DoJ cleared the alleged drug personalities in connection with illegal drug trade operations in the Visayas region, saying there was no probable cause in the case filed by the PNP-CIDG.

The news was made public only on March 12.

A few days after, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd reopened the case, saying that it would be “wide open” for both the complainants and respondents to supply additional evidence to strengthen their respective cases.

‘Duck in a cockfight’

Belgica likened the sudden dismissal of the charges to a duck who joined a violent cockfight.

“The dismissal of the DoJ is not different from the duck who participated in a cockfight, it died but it still won. This is one big farce intended to discredit the anti-drug campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte,” Belgica said.

He also slammed the DoJ panel, saying he was “disturbed” as its members should have moved mountains to serve justice.

Instead, they put their personal interests above the people, according to Belgica.

PACC chairman Dante Jimenez said in a statement: “Something is fishy. The dismissal of Espinosa drug case will not be taken sitting down by the PACC. Our mandate is to assist the Office of the President to investigate corrupt and erring public officials in relation to the performance of their duties and that is exactly what we will do.”

Police alleged that illegal drugs were delivered to a grocery store in Makati City and then distributed by Espinosa’s men to Bohol, Samar, Northern and Southern Leyte, Biliran and some parts of Cebu.

The transactions supposedly involved 20 kilos of shabu from Peter Co on February 5, 2013; 20 kilos from Lim on February 16, 2013; and 50 kilos from Lim on June 7, 2015. There were four other supposed transactions and deliveries with Lim as supplier, allegedly in 2014.

Espinosa, tagged as the “biggest drug lord in the Visayas region, is the son of the slain Albuera, Leyte mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., who was killed by PNP-CIDG men in his detention quarters in 2016.

Lim is reportedly a kumpadre (fellow wedding sponsor) of the President.