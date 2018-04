Packers’ Davis arrested over airport bomb ‘joke’

LOS ANGELES: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested by authorities at Los Angeles International Airport after joking about explosives stowed in his luggage, police said Tuesday. Davis, 24, was detained on Sunday for comments made during security-related questions as he attempted to check in at a Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter, a police spokesman confirmed. According to the TMZ Sports website, Davis turned to a female companion and asked: “Did you remember to pack the explosives?” He was promptly arrested by airport police before being released on $15,000 bail. He was later charged with a misdemeanor count of making a criminal threat and is due to appear in court on May 3. The Packers declined to comment on the specifics of Davis’ case.

AFP