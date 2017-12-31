Packers ink Adams to 4-year, $56M deal

LOS ANGELES: The Green Bay Packers have signed top wide receiver Davante Adams to a contract extension worth a reported $56 million over four years.

In announcing the deal on Friday, the Packers didn’t disclose financial details of the deal.

But multiple media reports said it included an $18 million signing bonus.

Adams, who was slated to become a free agent in March, won’t play in Sunday’s (Monday in Manila) NFL regular-season finale at Detroit because of a concussion sustained on December 17 against the Carolina Panthers.

He also missed last week’s game against Minnesota after absorbing the hard hit from Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis and suffering his second concussion of the season.

But he leads the Packers with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games. Adams has 237 career receptions for 2,811 yards and 26 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

Green Bay’s superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters two weeks ago that he hoped the Packers “pay (Adams) sooner rather than later … He’s a talented guy who has just proven it week after week he’s hard to guard. … He’s (beaten) a lot of the best corners in this game. He’s done it every single week, made plays.”

AFP