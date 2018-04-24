Pacman’s next title: Digital Dupe

BOXING legend Manny Pacquiao unwittingly lived up to the stereotype that successful fighters make terrible financial decisions when he announced last week that he would launch his own cryptocurrency, the “PAC Token,” later this year.

Pacquiao joins a long list of celebrities who have invested in or endorsed cryptocurrencies, including such luminaries as Paris Hilton, Steven Seagal and Wu Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah.

The PAC Token will “allow fans to buy the Filipino star’s merchandise and interact with him via live-streaming,” according to an AFP report, and will be offered later this year as an ICO (initial coin offering) through the Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX), in which Pacquiao has invested some of his money.

While expressing optimism about his new venture and the potential of cryptocurrency in general, Pacquiao, who is also inexplicably a senator, said he supports regulation of cryptocurrencies, explaining, “It is already regulated in other countries.”

If that is an honest conviction on his part, then any rational regulation the Philippines

imposes should legislate the PAC Token and all such other examples of magic internet fairy tokens right out of existence.

Despite the enormous attention and mind-boggling amount of real money the cryptocurrency phenomenon has attracted, its nearly decade-long struggle for mainstream economic relevance has been marked by enough frequent, widespread and large-scale failures that the only possible reasonable conclusion that can be made is that it is a scam. A remarkable scam – undoubtedly the biggest one in human history in terms of the amount of money and number of people involved – but a scam nonetheless, no more respectable or different in its basic concept than the Nigerian 419 scam.

Losses due to outright theft of cryptocurrencies and other fraudulent schemes are averaging about $9 million per day so far this year, Bitcoin News reported at the beginning of March. As that figure only includes single losses of more than $400,000 and doesn’t include the high profile Coincheck, Bitgrail and Bitconnect hacks, the true number may be much higher; adding the losses from those three exchanges would push the average to $23 million per day.

As Pacquiao’s awareness that the Philippines lacks regulation implies, this country is particularly susceptible to the cryptocurrency scam; even now, authorities at the Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the two agencies responsible for keeping Filipino investors safe enough that their bad investment decisions are entirely their own fault and not somebody else’s, are still largely baffled as to what to do about cryptocurrency.

Like sharks smelling blood in the water, crypto operators facing tighter scrutiny in bigger markets like the US, Japan, South Korea, and China are coming to the Philippines “in droves,” according to a report about two weeks ago on the cryptocurrency news site Cryptovest. At the moment, the BSP is looking at 29 applications for new cryptocurrency exchanges in the country.

An argument can perhaps be made that established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum have some validity as a novel form of marketable security, but the wave of imitators created in the form of ICOs is quite a different proposition.

An ICO – and Pacman’s new “PAC Token” is an archetypical example – is by design intended to avoid most existing regulation, as well as avoiding paying any sort of tangible return to its investors. ICOs are sometimes connected with some practical investment idea as a form of venture capital, but more often they are not; the Satis Group, a respected ICO advisory firm, recently published a refreshingly frank study that concluded no less than 81 percent of the ICOs launched since the beginning of 2017 have been outright scams.

Creating and peddling so-called “alt-coins” in the form of ICO have become a lucrative business, and all follow the same basic format. A digital token is created, and connected to some apparent real-world value; in Pacquiao’s case, his “merchandise” and an exclusive opportunity to interact with the boxing great personally via the internet. This value proposition, such as it is, is marketed to prospective buyers of the new coin. The fact that it does not offer any sort of share in the underlying investment helps to avoid regulation of the token as a security. To put the ICO even further beyond the reach of existing regulations, in most cases it can only be purchased with another cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

What usually happens – at least 81 percent of the time, according to the Satis Group – is that there is no real underlying value to the ICO; investors are simply left with a quantity of essentially worthless digital tokens, while the seller can cash in on the Bitcoins or other “real” cryptocurrencies paid for the ICO. But even in cases where the ICO is legitimate, the cost of whatever item of value is being offered is usually grossly inflated.

One good example of this is the “Whoppercoin,” a creation of Burger King in Russia, which was reported by Adweek last September. For 1,700 Whoppercoins (which can be earned at the rate of 1 Whoppercoin for 1 ruble spent at a Burger King in Russia), a customer can buy a Whopper meal; at the exchange rate prevailing at the time, that worked out to about $30, or roughly P1,500. At that price, one could buy about seven Whopper meals using actual money.

Pacquiao comes across as a basically honest guy, so he may not be aware and almost certainly does not intend that his name is likely being attached to somebody else’s get-rich-quick scheme. He may wish to reconsider, however, particularly if the Philippine authorities get their act together and begin to impose real regulation over cryptocurrencies and ICOs. In the US, securities regulators have warned that celebrity endorsers of ICOs may be subject to civil and criminal complaints stemming from fraudulent investments.

