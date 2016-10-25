Pacquiao adjusts well to US weather, ready to rumble

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao said that he had no problem adjusting to United States weather, as he enter the last phase of his training for his November 5 fight against World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I feel very positive and comfortable,” Pacquiao (58-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) told The Manila Times. “I only need four to five days to adjust and acclimatize to the weather, so that’s not a problem to me.”

“My heavy training in Manila was also great and coach Freddie (Roach) was really happy with the result. I also feel good because I was able to attend to my legislative duties as a senator while I’m doing my everyday training.”

Pacquiao’s chief security officer Carlos Homo, who is also in the US, said that Pacquiao did roadwork at the Griffith Park in Hollywood on Tuesday followed by his usual mitts training in the afternoon.

“Even under bad weather, my boss is continuously training. He (Pacquiao) is ready to fight,” Homo told The Times via online message.

Pacquiao thanked all the people who prayed and supported him and even those who criticized him. “I’m thankful to all the people even to those who criticized me. They really inspired me to do my very best and they challenged me to bring out my best,” he added.

Before leaving Manila, Pacquiao has already logged 78 rounds of sparring. He will resume his sparring sessions at the Wildcard gym today.