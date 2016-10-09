Pacquiao ahead of training schedule

Strength and conditioning guru Justin Fortune said he is really impressed with Manny Pacquiao’s latest body condition, saying that he is ahead of his schedule in his fight against Jessie Vargas on November 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in US.

With only one week remaining and just a few days left before he flies to the US, the 37-year-old Pacquiao (58-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) has impressed everyone with the way he trained and sparred last week.

“He is very good, good sparring,” Fortune told The Manila Times in an interview. “He is definitely on schedule to be in shape, he is very nice and very impressive. We just started the training camp so progressively and he becomes better everyday.”

Pacquiao, who won against Timothy Bradley in their third fight via unanimous decision, was busy in last week’s senate hearing and even suffered cold forcing him to cancel training and sparring sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Fortune, however, assured that it won’t affect his performance and at the same time his training.

“Manny (Pacquiao) enjoys his schedule despite it is chaotic and he loves his job. His job as a senator will not going to affect his condition. He is a happy father and he trains his best. I have been with Manny for 14 years, I know him and there’s no problem.”

Fortune also dismissed the problem on possible cramps and early peaking.

“No we never had that before, he never peaked up early and there’s no cramps,” he said. “It was during Alex Ariza’s time, not mine.”

Pacquiao’s assistant trainer Jonathan Penalosa believes that Pacquiao just did the right thing to rest his body.

“It’s a good decision to have a two-day rest and there will be no problem,” Penalosa said. “He suffered cold last Friday and he cancelled a two-day training. So his last training and sparring was last Thursday, but he’ll be back on Monday.”

The Pacquiao camp will fly to the US on October 22.

