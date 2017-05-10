Pacquiao balances Senate duties, fight training

World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao assured his countrymen that he can balance his legislative duties and his fight preparation for his upcoming title defense on July 2 against Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia.

The 38-year-old senator Pacquiao (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) has already started his light training at the Elorde Gym in Five E-Comm. Building near the Mall of Asia in Pasay City despite a hectic schedule at the Senate.

“I have no problem in dealing with my duties in the Senate and my training. It’s all about proper time management although it is hard,” the eight-division world titleholder told The Manila Times in an interview after his training. “There’s no conflict with my job at the Senate.”

“My everyday training just started last week but we will be having a Senate recess on June 2, which will give me more time to concentrate more on my training. Even today, I can focus though.”

Pacquiao is following the same training schedule when he scored a unanimous decision win against American Jessie Vargas last November 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m happy of what I’m doing as I hit those punching bags, speed ball and doing my everyday routines to exercise my footwork and of course my body,” added Pacquiao, whose training is supervised by his long time friend and trainer Buboy Fernandez.

The other trainers assisting Freddie Roach in training Pacquiao are Roger Haplas, Jonathan Peñalosa and Nonoy Neri.

Pacquiao noted that he won’t take Horn (16-0-1 record with 11 knockouts) lightly even though most boxing experts are predicting his victory in the fight.

The 29-year old Horn, who stands at 5’9, is known as a strong puncher but has never fought a fighter in the same level as Pacquiao’s in his young career.

“Ever since my first day as a boxer, I never under-estimated any of my opponent. Horn is a good person but I will not take him lightly,” he said. “That’s why I’m training very hard. I want also to develop my speed in this fight.”