Pacquiao begins GenSan training

World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao will transfer his training camp to General Santos City beginning Sunday.

The Philippine Senate entered a break last Wednesday, so the 38-year-old senator and boxer can now focus fully on training for his upcoming title defense against Australian Jeff Horn on July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

“Yes we will now go there (General Santos) on Sunday, then we resume our training,” Pacquiao (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) told The Manila Times on Thursday after a sparring session. “I wanted to be with my family while I’m training.”

Pacquiao said that the environment in GenSan conducive to training.

“There is a mountain there, where I can jog which is good in order to strengthen my stamina. At the same time, the weather there is great.”

The last phase of Pacquiao’s training will be held in Australia 10 days before his July 2 fight.

Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach said that he is happy that the training camp will now go to General Santos.

“I just heard that too (the transfer to General Santos). I really wanted to go now to Australia if you’ll ask me. But in General Santos, we can control the people there unlike here (Manila) and we can avoid spies there,” said Roach. “It has less distractions.”