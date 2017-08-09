Pacquiao to dictate rematch venue

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao wanted his rematch with Australian World Boxing Organization (WBO) champ Jeff Horn to be staged outside Australia.

“I really want to have a rematch against (Jeff) Horn. Although I haven’t formally talked with them yet, there is a rematch clause in our contract and there is a possibility that I’m going to exercise that,” Pacquiao told The Manila Times in an interview.

Pacquiao, 38, lost to Horn via controversial unanimous decision last July 2 in Brisbane, Australia, and the fighting senator wants to get even against Horn before the year ends.

Negotiations are now ongoing spearheaded by the Top Rank Promotion and the Pacquiao camp.

Pacquiao (56-7-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) added that they are doing their best to bring the rematch outside Australia although it’s OK with Top Rank Promotion head Bob Arum to hold the fight anywhere in the Down Under most likely in Sydney or Melbourne.

“We will do our best to bring the fight here in the Philippines as we look also for sponsors. If not here, we’re considering to bring the fight to Dubai or possibly in the United States,” added Pacquiao, who also wanted to have a say in choosing the referees of their rematch.

Pacquiao is not sure yet if the rematch against Horn will be his farewell fight.

“I want my last fight to be held here in the Philippines and that will be under the MP Promotion,” the Filipino ring icon said.

Horn (17-0-1 record with 11 knockouts), according to reports, is willing to give Pacquiao the rematch to prove his win was not a fluke.