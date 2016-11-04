Pacquiao ends 8-week training in high spirits

Manny Pacquiao ended his eight-week training on a bright note three days before his fight against reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Jessie Vargas on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), coach Freddie Roach’s assistant trainer Jonathan Peñalosa said.

Peñalosa is among Pacquiao’s long-time trainers, a group that includes Roger Fernandez, Buboy Fernandez and Nonoy Neri.

The eight-division world champion did some light training on Wednesday before taking a three-day rest before the fight night, Peñalosa said.

“Manny’s killer instinct is back,” Penalosa told The Manila Times. “We just finished the entire training schedule. He (Pacquiao) trained light earlier and now he’s going to rest his body. I’m very happy of the result of the training camp.”

Roach himself ordered Pacquiao, who was elected senator in May, to rest.

“Coach Freddie told him ‘enough,’ because he’s not stopping. Manny wanted to develop more his power-packed punches, but as to what I’ve seen, he’s now in good fighting condition compared with his last fight,” said

Peñalosa.

With the way the 37-year-old Pacquiao (58-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) trains and spars, Peñalosa believes the 27-year-old Vargas (27-1 record with 10 knockouts) will suffer an early-knockout loss.

“I believe Vargas won’t engage,” he said. “But Manny will chase him. I expect Manny to end Vargas at fourth or fifth round. Manny is very terrific now. All I can say is Manny is faster and stronger now than the Timothy Bradley bout.”

Pacquiao beat Bradley in their third bout on April 9 via unanimous decision.

“I was surprised at what I’ve seen in this training camp especially last week. Senator Manny is very dedicated and coach Freddie [Roach] is very satisfied,” added Peñalosa. “Manny wants to prove something and he’s hungry for victory.”