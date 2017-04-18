Pacquiao-Horn fight promotional tour in Australia set

Top Rank Promotion head Bob Arum announced on Tuesday that Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao will go to Australia next week for a promotional tour starting April 24 for his July 2 world title bout against Jeff Horn at the Suncorp Arena in Brisbane, Australia.

Arum will join his Top Rank team and Pacquiao in the promotional tour that will visit Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

“It’s going to be a blockbuster fight in Australia with 50 thousand people watching there live in the stadium,” the international promoter told The Manila Times.

Arum also said that a media day would be organized by the Australian Duco boxing promotion in the Philippines, where Australian writers will be flying over in the country to oversee Pacquiao’s training sometime in May.

The media day could be held either in Manila or in General Santos City, the hometown of the eight-division world champion.

Pacquiao (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) will start his training on the first week of May and head trainer Freddie Roach is expected to arrive in Manila on the said period.

Arum also said Roach wanted Pacquiao and his training camp to be in Australia 10 days before the fight. Pacquiao will train in Manila from Monday to Wednesday because of his hectic schedule in the Senate.

From Thursday to Sunday, he will go home to General Santos City and continue his training in his own gym there.